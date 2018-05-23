Caesars Windsor postpones concerts, cancels hotel reservations through June 16 due to labor dispute

WINDSOR, Ontario - Caesars Windsor has postponed concerts and canceled hotel reservations through June 16 due to the ongoing labor dispute and temporary closure.

The following concerns are postponed and will be rescheduled, according to Caesars Windsor:

Blink-182 -- June 2

Russell Peters -- June 15

Cole Swindell -- June 16

Here's more information from Caesars Windsor:

"For all postponed shows, current ticketholders can hold onto their tickets to be honored on the new show dates. Refunds must be requested for postponed shows and are to be handled through the point of purchase; however Box Office refunds will be processed once the labor disruption is resolved and Caesars Windsor reopens. All future Colosseum shows will remain scheduled on their original date until further notice.

"Hotel reservations booked through June 16 have been canceled. Guests will be contacted via email or phone as soon as possible and the reservation will be automatically canceled. For more information, please call 1-800-991-8888 or email vipservice@caesarswindsor.com. Future hotel reservations beyond June 16 will remain booked until further notice."

Tentative agreement voted down

The casino and hotel at Caesars Windsor will remain closed after a tentative agreement was voted down by employees, officials announced Friday.

Caesars Windsor officials said 53 percent of unionized employees voted down the second tentative agreement between Caesars Windsor and Unifor Local 444.

"This is unfortunate," Caesars Entertainment Regional President Kevin Laforet said. "We are incredibly disappointed in the outcome of today’s vote, which was fully endorsed by both the Unifor National and Local 444 bargaining teams. The agreement is more than fair and sustainable. I personally want to apologize for the continued inconvenience this causes our customers. The long-term effect on our business goes well beyond revenue loss and is immeasurable."

Workers will continue to be on strike and the property will be closed to the public until a new agreement is reached and ratified, Caesars Windsor officials said.

There aren't any plans to return to the bargaining table at this time, officials said.

In April, Caesars Windsor officials announced Colosseum shows, Total Rewards promotions, conventions, events and meetings for the remainder of April would be postponed due to a labor dispute.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.