Caesars Windsor set to reopen Thursday after strike ends

WINDSOR, Ontario - The process of getting things back to normal has begun at Caesars Windsor.

On Monday, unionized workers voted to accept a new contract, ending the 60-day strike that effectively shut down the venue, forcing the cancellation of hotel reservations and more than a dozen concerts.

"It's been kind of tough," Caesars Windsor worker Tim Jarrold said.

Jarrold has worked as a slot technician at Caesars Windsor Casino for 22 years. Like 2,100 other members, he's been on strike for two months. That came to an end Monday.

"I was there when they released the results," Jarrold said. "It's a big weight off our shoulders."

On Monday, Unifor Local 444 ratified a three-year agreement by 75 percent. The members' biggest concern was job security.

"Workers came to work one day and they closed the cafe, and that's a big issue," Unifor Local 444 President David Cassidy said. "One hundred thirty people had to bump in other departments."

Over the last two months, Caesars Windsor canceled dozens of shows and events, losing millions of dollars in revenue. It didn't budge from a $1.75 raise over three years but upped signing bonuses and increased health benefits.

"It's a big win for us," Cassidy said. "It's a win that will set the standard."

Caesars Windsor is now set to reopen Thursday, and workers are optimistic that Metro Detroiters will make their way across the border.

"I know a lot of our base is from Detroit," Cassidy said. "You get bang for buck, don't pay taxes on winnings, and I hope that they cross the border because we offer the best around."

Here's a statement from Caesars Windsor Regional President Kevin Laforet:

"The past 60 days have been difficult for everyone, but we are now focused on welcoming our employees and customers back and doing what we do best -- providing a great entertainment experience and outstanding customer service."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.