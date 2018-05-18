Caesars Windsor strike: Union vote expected Friday morning

WINDSOR, Ontario - A vote is expected Friday morning to end a six-week labor strike by workers at Caesars Windsor.

The union representing more than 2,000 casino workers said it has reached a tentative agreement. Workers have been demanding pay increases and job security.

The Local 444 union vote is expected at 10 a.m.

In April, Caesars Windsor officials announced Colosseum shows, Total Rewards promotions, conventions, events and meetings for the remainder of April will be postponed due to a labor dispute.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.