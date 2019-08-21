California high school goes phone-free

Cell phone radiation and a potential link to cancer risks have left consumers and scientists alike scratching their heads since mobile phones became widely used in the 1990s.

SAN MATEO, Calif. - A high school just down the road from Apple and Google is making headlines by becoming the largest public school in the country to ban cell phones.

This school year, students at San Mateo High School must put thier phones in a lockable Yondr pouch for the entire school day, every day.

When the school bell rings, students can unlock the pouch using a device similar to what's being used at phone-free concerts and shows.

The program is said to have cost $20,000.

Each student is given a pouch at the beginning of the year. If they lose it, they have to pay $25 for a replacement.

The school says the program was launched after officials saw phones as a distraction to learning.

