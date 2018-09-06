Canadian man killed when small plane crashes in Kimball Township

KIMBALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 51-year-old man from Ottawa was killed when the plane he was flying crashed Thursday morning in Michigan's St. Clair County.

ORIGINAL STORY: Canadian man killed when small plane crashes in Michigan

The twin-engine Cessna 340 came down in a softball field along Yager Road about 1/4 mile west of the runway at St. Clair County International Airport.

Resident Tony Micallef couldn't believe the wreckage he observed.

"I heard one of the motors stop," Micallef said, "But to look at it, it fell out of the sky."

Stephan Maisonneuve was piloting the plane. Flight trackers indicated he left St. Thomas Municipal Airport in Canada at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday. He was expected to land at St. Clair County International Airport at 11:46 p.m., but the plane never arrived. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office was called to search for the plane and discovered it crashed in the ballfield.

Maisonneuve was pronounced dead at the crash site, police said.

"It's scary," Micallef said.

It's believed rough weather was a factor in the crash, as Maisonneuve was an experienced pilot.

