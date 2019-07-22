Cancer diagnosis pushes Shelby Township family to help others

Having your child diagnosed with cancer is one of the worst things that can happen to a parent.

That's what happened with 2-year-old Drew Akash. When he was diagnosed with pilomyxoid astrocytoma, instead of going down a dark path, Drew's parents decided to do something different.

An MRI found an inoperable brain tumor when Drew was only a few months old. The Akash family spent years on chemotherapy before getting him into a clinical trial.

The family decided to create the Super Drew Foundation. While the nonprofit is named after him, the money has nothing to do with Drew. It's about all the other families the Akash family has met; the money benefits families with children with cancer.

The very first Super Drew Foundation fundraiser was held in a park in Shelby Township. It is estimated to have brought in nearly $45,000 to help families for years to come.

For more information on the Super Drew Foundation, visit the official Facebook page here.

