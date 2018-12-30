Cancer survivor killed in triple shooting in Hamtramck

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday.

The victim beat stage-4 cancer, but was killed in a triple shooting at a Hamtramck hookah lounge on Joseph Campau Avenue.

Family and friend held a vigil to remember 21-year-old Marquise McCray. He was a recent cancer survivor, having been diagnosed with lymphoma cancer at the age of 17.

"It was rough for him, but he always kept a good attitude," said his aunt Rochelle Smith. "He had a smile that was out of this world."

His family said McCray used his smile and personality to inspire others, despite the many struggles that come with cancer.

Police are requesting the public's help in tracking down whoever is responsible.

Anyone who knows the identity of the two individuals pictured is asked to call police at 313-800-5280.





