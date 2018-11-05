Candlelight vigil held at Detroit skate park to honor man killed in Ann Arbor Township collision

Brooks Ingram was killed in a single-car collision in Ann Arbor Township on Oct. 28, 2018 (WDIV)

DETROIT - A candlelight vigil was held at a skate park off Lodge Service Drive in Detroit to remember a 24-year-old man killed in a collision in Ann Arbor Township.

Brooks Ingram, of Oak Park, lost control of a 2006 Buick on US-23 near M-14 on Oct. 28. He was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

His friends and family gathered Friday to remember Ingram at the skate park, located near the intersection of Lodge Service Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Family said they chose the spot because Ingram loved the park.

