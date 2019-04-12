Canton police investigating stranger danger incident

The three students at the bus stop rejected the stranger's offer.

CANTON, Mich. - On Friday morning a student from Plymouth-Canton Community Schools reported that an unknown male drove by a bus stop near Pointe and Sussex at around 8:20 a.m., and asked students if they wanted an umbrella or needed to wait in his vehicle until the bus came.

The three students at the bus stop all rejected the offer, and the man drove off. The students described the driver as an elderly white man driving a light green minivan.

Officers searched the area and were able to make contact with an elderly man who they believe may have been involved. Police are investigating the incident.

If you have any information call police at 734-394-5400.



