Canton teenager accused of speeding through red light before deadly head-on crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Canton Township teenager is accused of speeding through a red light and crashing head-on into another vehicle, killing the other driver, according to authorities.

Micaiah Carlin Minor, 17, was driving south on Belleville Road around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Minor does not have a license, officials said.

He was speeding, disregarded a red light and crossed over the double yellow lines into northbound traffic, according to police.

He struck the vehicle of John Robert McElreath, 64, of Van Buren Township, police said. McElreath was found in his vehicle in an open grass field, according to officials.

McElreath was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, officials said.

Minor is charged with second-degree murder. He was arraigned Saturday in 34th District Court.

