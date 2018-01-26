Canton Township bank robbery suspect accused of holding hostages during standoff with police

A man was taken into custody after police said he tried to rob a bank in Canton Township. (WDIV)

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man accused of trying to rob a Canton Township bank with a semi-automatic gun barricaded himself inside the building with hostages, according to an FBI special agent.

Officials said Devin Rodriguez walked into the Citizens Bank at 285 North Canton Center Road around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. He was wearing a white medical dressing on his face, a black beanie hat, sunglasses, sweatpants and a black jacket, according to FBI officials.

Rodriguez is accused of walking into the bank, pulling out a black semi-automatic pistol and announcing a robbery.

Police said Rodriguez ordered a teller to remove money from the vault, and she pressed the panic alarm when she entered the vault.

FBI agents said Canton police officers responded to the alarm and saw Rodriguez had taken three bank employees and one customer hostage. Crisis negotiators spoke with Rodriguez, who identified himself as "Devin," officials said.

Police were called to a business across the street at 45530 Cherry Hill Road, where a resident said a suspicious vehicle had been left running in the parking lot. Police found a silver Ford Focus, and a review of the license plate revealed that the car had been stopped by Van Buren Township police in August 2017 and Rodriguez had been issued a ticket, police said.

Officers said they found a jacket in the car with Rodriguez's Michigan driver's license inside.

After a couple of hours, Rodriguez released the hostages. One of the hostages was interviewed by an FBI agent and confirmed Rodriguez was the robber by viewing a photo, police said.

Rodriguez surrendered at 7:39 p.m. Thursday. Police said he left the firearm inside the bank and walked out with his hands raised.

Rodriguez is facing possible charges of attempted bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

