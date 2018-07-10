Canton Township man charged in fatal drunk driving crash

A 25-year-old Canton Township man is facing charges in connection to a fatal drunk driving crash that killed a 54-year-old woman last week.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Tyler Robinson, 25, in connection to the crash that occurred on July 6 in Wayne.

The crash happened at 11:30 p.m., at Wayne Road and East Michigan Avenue.

It is alleged that Robinson disregarded a red light and crashed into a black car, killing a 54-year-old woman from West Bloomfield.

Wayne police officers were dispatched to crash scene and smelled alcohol on Robinson. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and, on July 7 at 6:30 a.m., he was taken into custody by Wayne Police officers.

Robinson has been charged with Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and Reckless Driving Causing Death.

He was arraigned yesterday afternoon before Judge Laura Redmond Mack in 29th District Court in Wayne, MI. The defendant received a $500,000 cash bond.

Robinson is due in court on July 17.

