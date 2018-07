CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police officers in Canton Township helped rescue ducklings from a storm drain on Tuesday.

The Canton Public Safety Department said they received a call in the morning about the ducklings who had fallen down the drain.

Officers used nets from the fire department to catch the baby ducks. They scooped them out of the drain and reunited them with their mother, "who was eagerly standing by."

Canton Township police helped rescue ducklings from a drain on July 3, 2018. (WDIV)

