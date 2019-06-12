Canton Township police investigating after pedestrian hit by car

Police in Canton Township are investigating a pedestrian car crash that happened late Wednesday morning.

Details are developing, but police released this information:

Today at approximately 11:30 a.m., Canton Police and Fire units responded to a report of a car vs. pedestrian accident at the intersection of Canton Center and Cherry Hill Roads.

The pedestrian was transported a local hospital, specific injuries are unknown at this time.

The Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team has southbound Canton Center at Cherry Hill closed until the completion of their investigation.

