Canton's Village Theater to exhibit Mixed Media Fiber works by Boisali Biswas

CANTON, Mich - The Village Theater at Cherry Hill will be presenting "Fabric of My Life," a special exhibition of works by artist Boisali Biswas on display March 1-31, 2019. An artist's reception will be held on March 5, 2019, from 7-9 p.m., which is free and open to the public.

Artist Boisali Biswas believes that a work of art bears the stamp of individuality and the national bearing of its creator when it springs form the inner self. Being from India, a country with an extremely rich legacy of art and culture, Biswas has always had a deep-rooted attachment to traditional art forms of India and owes some of her stylizations to the captivating traditional patterns and the rich array of colors. By adapting to western styles and techniques and combining them with her lifelong fascination for ethnic arts around the world, Biswas has been able to create a melting pot to create a multicultural 'canvas'.

In he everyday life, her escape and retreat is he creative power of art. Her work is indigenous to her inner self and is a place of solitude, passion and contemplation. Biswas draws the subject matter of her work form her own life experiences, travels and surroundings. Her art is like a journey that carries her through the passage of time-honored techniques, traditions and influences in an endeavor to produce art for everyone. The final offering is the culmination of a series of wordless conversations between the artist and her artwork.

Reflecting on her progression as an artist, Boisali Biswas stated, "I have spent more years here than my own homeland. Images, people, places, corners, experiences, moments all show up in my subconscious mind more than ever. No matter how much I have adapted to my new life here and embraced everything with all my heart, that love, longing is embedded deep somewhere. And hence that tormenting question of 'Belonging' comes to mind constantly. Where do I really belong? My ongoing search for the answer continues through my artwork."

Serendipity by Boisali Biswas (WDIV)

Boisali Biswas currently resides in West Bloomfield, MI. Her formative years were spent at Visva-Bharti International University, which was founded by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore. To learn more about this artist and her mixed media fiber works of art, visit www.boisalibiswas.com

This current art exhibit is free and open to the public: Monday - Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., one hour prior and during public performances at the theater, as well as by appointment. The Village Theater Gallery is closed on holidays. For more information about this latest exhibit, please call 734-394-5300 or visit www.cantonvillagetheater.org.

