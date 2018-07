WARREN, Mich. - A car slammed into a Church's Chicken in Warren on Tuesday morning.

The crash caused severe damage to the dining area of the fast food restaurant. No injuries were reported.

The scene was at Dequindre Road and 10 Mile Road. It's unclear how the car ended up crashing into the restaurant.

The vehicle was successfully removed from the restaurant just before 12 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.