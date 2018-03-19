Man crashes into Cody High School, woman in critical condition

DETROIT - Detroit police were trying to stop a domestic assault Sunday morning that ended after the driver crashed into Cody High School.

Detroit police were called for a domestic assault and stabbing at Abington Ave. and Westfield St. on the westside. When officers arrived, they said they saw a blue Dodge Neon speed off.

Police found the victim stabbed multiple times and arrested her boyfriend.

The driver finally came to a stop by crashing into the doors of Cody High School.

"Good morning Cody parents, wanted to make you were aware a driver crashed into the school during a domestic situation," said a voicemail Cody High School parents received.

"If they were going that fast, for her to go through the door, don’t speed on this type of block. Only way you can turn is left or right, she probably couldn't turn," said one neighbor.

Police say the 44-year-old woman had a broken arm and was stabbed multiple times. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

"That's shocking and that's sad. I hope the lady is OK."

Detroit police won't comment on what led up to the crash.

The woman remains in critical condition in the hospital.

Her boyfriend has not yet been charged.

The district says that repairs are underway to the school will be open Monday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.