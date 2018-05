A car crashed into a Metro PCS store May 30, 2018 on Greenfield Road in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A vehicle crashed into a Metro PCS storefront Wednesday morning on Greenfield Road in Detroit.

The building was badly damaged and left with a gaping hole in the front of it.

The crash happened about 5:45 a.m. in the 9600 block of Greenfield Road.

No injuries were reported.

