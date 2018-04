DETROIT - Moross Road at Rossiter Street on Detroit's east side after a crash.

Police said a woman lost control of her vehicle and hit a parked car. One of the vehicles ended up on the front lawn of a house, police said.

A 4-year-old boy was in the car at the time of the crash, but he was not injured, officials said.

Police are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.