WESTLAND, Mich. - A small fire broke out Monday after a car slammed into a gas pump at a station on Ford Road in Westland.

Police believe the car's brakes weren't working when the driver lost control and crashed into the pump along Ford Road at Newburgh Road.

A small fire broke out and was quickly doused.

The driver is expected to be OK.

