WARREN, Mich. - A car smashed into a liquor store Wednesday morning in an apparent smash-and-grab robbery near Ryan Road and Jarvis Avenue in Warren.

That's between 8 Mile and 9 Mile roads. Video shows the front of the store severely damaged.

It's unclear if anything was actually stolen from the store. No injuries have been reported.

Warren police are investigating.

