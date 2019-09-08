Car stolen in Oak Park involved in Detroit collision, 2 arrested, police say

DETROIT - Police are investigating a stolen car that was involved in a collision Saturday on Detroit's west side.

According to authorities, officers saw a vehicle drive through a red light on Seven Mile Road. Police said the license plate indicated it was a car stolen in Oak Park.

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver would not stop and police lost sight of the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle then became involved in a collision at the intersection of Puritan and Grand River avenues when it collided with another vehicle that had a woman and two children inside. No injuries were reported.

The occupants of the stolen vehicle, a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman, were taken into custody.

