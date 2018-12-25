Car stolen that contained gifts for nonprofit Alternatives for Girls

DETROIT - A local woman said that someone stole her car in the middle of the night right in front of her home. The car was filled with gifts for a local nonprofit organization

Christen Greenwood is hoping that somehow, she can still provide Christmas gifts for those in need. The gifts that were stolen were for the group Alternatives for Girls.

“It’s also about empowering just the women of Detroit,’ said Greenwood with Fit by Chrissy G.

Personal trainer Christen Greenwood said, that’s what her gym ‘Fit By Chrissy G’ is all about, from the Mission Statement on the wall to the weights on the ground.

“Well for me personally, as a personal trainer, it’s about empowering the woman each and every day. Getting her to be her best and know that she is already her best, she just has to see it for herself,” Greenwood said.

Alternatives For Girls is a group that helps homeless and at-risk girls. Greenwood said her team started collecting the items for the girls from their Christmas wish list. The goal was to surprise them on Christmas.

On Friday between midnight and 6 a.m., her vehicle was stolen from her home while she and her husband were sleeping.

"The car had all of the donations that we collected from our annual Christmas party here," Greenwood said. "This affected a lot of people, whether you know it or not. You violated me and my husband and also those girls, in a way."

The holidays have delayed the investigation into finding her car.

Greenwood posted a message on Instagram, hoping to at least recover the items for the girls

If you want to help or donate, click on this Go Fund Me page.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.