CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A car wash caught fire Wednesday in Clinton Township prompting firefighters to hose down surrounding areas due to dry conditions.

It happened at the car wash on Gratiot Avenue and Henry B. Joy Boulevard.

The entire building was destroyed.

Firefighters could be seen hosing down several nearby businesses and homes in fear of the fire spreading.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.