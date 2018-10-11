Car with body inside, stolen vehicle pulled from bottom of Lake Monroe, officials say

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Monroe County officials said a car with a body inside and a vehicle that had previously been reported stolen were pulled from the bottom of Lake Monroe.

A resident who was scuba diving in the quarry told Monroe County deputies that there was a vehicle upside down on the floor of the quarry, about 25 feet deep, police said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Dive Team examined the submerged vehicle and found a body inside, according to Sheriff Dale Malone. The vehicle was pulled from the quarry around 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to officials.

Police said the human remains were sent to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office, which will identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

During the dive, a second vehicle was seen about 30 or 40 feet away from the first, police said. It was also recovered, and officials said it had previously been reported stolen out of Monroe.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.