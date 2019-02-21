Carjacker leads police on chase into downtown Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids police vehicles swarm to a crash scene after a police chase on Feb. 21, 2019. (WDIV)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Police chased a carjacking suspect through Grand Rapids on Thursday before the vehicle crashed in front of a downtown apartment complex.

According to a report from WOOD-TV, the suspect attacked a driver on the city's west side and stole his 2008 black Chevrolet Malibu. The carjacking happened about 9 a.m. at 8th Street and Broadway Avenue.

The stolen car raced down US-131 with police in pursuit before crashing at the Arena Place Apartments on Ottawa Avenue.

Police told WOOD-TV that the victim lost some teeth during the atatck and was taken to a hospital with injuries to his face.

The suspect was taken into custody.

