Carmack drops lawsuit against Detroit Building Authority, Mayor Duggan

DETROIT - A businessman who was blaming the Detroit mayor for the demolition of a property he said he owned on Michigan Avenue has dropped a lawsuit filed earlier this year.

Robert Carmack has gone as far as hiring a private investigator to tail Mayor Mike Duggan. He distributed a video to newsrooms around Metro Detroit and hired a mobile video board to run the video outside City Hall this past month.

Carmack claimed the video put Duggan's character in question. He paid nearly $20,000 for the surveillance and wants everybody to see it.

But after the mayor's public response and no foreseeable fallout, Carmack has decided to drop the suit that targeted Duggan, the Detroit Building Authority, City Councilman Gabe Leland, and Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree.

Carmack held a news conference last week, during which he said he still has more embarrassing videos of Duggan but won't release them until after he talks to the state police. His attorney, Steve Haney, said Carmack will not be silenced.

"It's hard to tell why he called a press conference to show mostly old City Council sessions," a spokesperson from the mayor's office said. "There really was nothing new he said that's worth commenting on."

Carmack is no stranger to surveillance. He said he wore a wire for the FBI in order to help federal officials net Gabe Leland.

