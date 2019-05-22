Carpooling service launches in Detroit: Here's how it works

A new carpooling service is now available to some Detroit residents.

Scoop, the largest carpooling provider in the country with more than 6 million carpool trips completed to date, announced a partnership with Bedrock to bring a convenient and enjoyable carpooling experience to Detroit.

The Scoop app allows local commuters to carpool to work with co-workers and neighbors. Scoop's algorithm uses pre-scheduled pick-up times in the morning and evening, traffic, and prior trip feedback to dynamically match commuters into carpools.

Carpoolers can choose to ride or drive based on their daily schedules and all costs for the commute are split amongst the passengers, so everyone saves.



Starting today, Scoop will immediately be available for residents to commute to and from seven zip codes across Detroit, including 48201, 48226, 48202, 48207, 48208, 48216, and 48209.

"In today's increasingly busy world, our commutes are taking a toll on us – mentally, physically, and emotionally," said Robert Sadow, Co-Founder and CEO of Scoop. "We're proud to partner with Bedrock to help improve what is often one of the worst parts of our day: our commutes. Together, we hope to make commutes even more enjoyable and efficient for local residents, ultimately helping them be happier and less stressed in their day-to-day lives. We're excited to launch in Detroit – a city that is already on the forefront of transportation innovation – and look forward to aggressively expanding to help commuters across Michigan."

How it Works

Visit takescoop.com and download the app for either iOS or Android

Schedule a carpool by selecting separate morning and evening trips to fit your work schedule

The first carpool is available at 5:00 am and the last is available at 8:40 pm

You can select to ride or drive based on your daily needs

Scoop will identify the most efficient trip based on route, nearby carpoolers, carpool lanes, and more

For more information, and to sign up, visit: takescoop.com

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.