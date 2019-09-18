Cars.com releases 2019 car seat checklist honor roll

Ali Landry demonstrates how to install a car seat during Favord.bys 3rd annual Red CARpet Safety Awareness Event. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Evenflo)

DETROIT - A yearly honor roll list highlighting cars that take into account kids in the back seat was released by cars.com.

The list focuses on vehicles that earned "A" marks on the website's car seat checklist. The list explores the struggles of car seat installation, room in the back seat, the latch system and anchors that are supposed to make car seat installation easier.

This year was the website's largest honor roll yet, with 13 vehicles earning praise.

You can view the list below.

2019 BMW X7

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Jaguar I-Pace

2019 Nissan Maxima

2019 Nissan Murano

2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Toyota Avalon

2019 Toyota Camry

2019 Toyota 4Runner

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volvo V60

For more information visit cars.com

