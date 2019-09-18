Cars.com releases 2019 car seat checklist honor roll

DETROIT - A yearly honor roll list highlighting cars that take into account kids in the back seat was released by cars.com.
The list focuses on vehicles that earned "A" marks on the website's car seat checklist. The list explores the struggles of car seat installation, room in the back seat, the latch system and anchors that are supposed to make car seat installation easier.
This year was the website's largest honor roll yet, with 13 vehicles earning praise.
You can view the list below.
- 2019 BMW X7
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Jaguar I-Pace
- 2019 Nissan Maxima
- 2019 Nissan Murano
- 2019 Subaru Forester
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2019 Volvo V60
