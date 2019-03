A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Richard Harder.

DETROIT - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for any information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a Detroit man.

On Dec. 17, 2018 at around 10 p.m., Richard Harder was found dead at his home on the city's east side. Harder, 45, was shot in the back of the head.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP or visit 1800speakup.org.

