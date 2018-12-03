Cash reward offered for information on fatal shooting of man in southwest Detroit

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Terrence Hill.

DETROIT - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of Terrence Hill.

On Nov. 23 at around 1:40 a.m. Hill was fatally shot on Campbell Street and west Warren Avenue in southwest Detroit, according to police.

Hill was involved in a physical fight that led to shots being fired. The people involved fled the scene on foot, police say.

Hill, 33, was known as "east side."

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

