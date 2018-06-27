Cass Tech graduate's pie company takes off

DETROIT - A Cass Tech High School graduate is making her community proud with her unique pie business.

As a teacher, Jennifer Lyles used her baking skills to help her students raise money for after-school projects.

Then, the Lush Yummy Pie Company was born, and Lyles' passion became a business. It's small, but growing, she said.

Some days, Lyles is both the CEO and the delivery driver.

