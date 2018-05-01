Cass Tech High School closed Tuesday due to busted cooling system, odor

DETROIT - Cass Tech High School is closed Tuesday due to an odor in the building caused by a broken cooling system pipe.

School officials said they also must ensure a "comfortable temperature" with the warmer weather expected Tuesday.

"Although maintenance crews have been working to repair the ‎pipe, we cannot ensure a comfortable temperature with warmer weather expected and need additional time to remove the school's odor. Therefore, school will be cancelled today. We will update families, students and staff on the status of school later today," reads a statement from Chrystal Wilson, a spokeswoman for Detroit Public Schools Community District.

