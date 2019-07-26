Cat with gunshot wound wanders into Henry Ford Hospital emergency room

Henry the cat after wandering into Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit on April 30, 2019. (Photos: Victoria Ziraldo)

DETROIT - A nurse at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit said a cat with a gunshot wound to the tail happened to wander into the hospital's emergency room.

Victoria Ziraldo, a registered nurse and certified emergency nurse at Henry Ford Hospital, said the cat walked into the hospital April 30 when it was raining heavily.

The cat walked through the metal detector and up to the security desk, where one of the officers found him, Ziraldo said.

Henry the cat after wandering into Henry Ford Hospital on April 30, 2019. (Photo: Victoria Ziraldo)

Henry the cat after wandering into Henry Ford Hospital on April 30, 2019. (Photo: Victoria Ziraldo)

Henry the cat after wandering into Henry Ford Hospital on April 30, 2019. (Photo: Victoria Ziraldo)

Ziraldo said she was approached about helping the cat since she volunteers with a local animal rescue.

The cat had a small bullet wound to his tail, Ziraldo said. She brought him home in a cardboard box and fostered him.

A veterinarian said the cat was likely used as target practice for someone with a BB gun.

The cat healed from a tail infection and was neutered, microchipped and vetted, Ziraldo said.

He was named Henry and adopted by the nurse's parents.

Henry the cat in June 2019 after being adopted. (Photo: Victoria Ziraldo)

"He is now living his best life and spends his time snoozing in a La-Z-Boy chair and counter surfing for food," Ziraldo said in an email. "He is spoiled rotten and a wonderful pet."

Click here if you're interested in making a donation or adopting, fostering or volunteering for the Metro Area Animal Adoption Association. The organization has cat habitats at the Petco in Allen Park and the Petsmart in Southfield.

Henry the cat in July 2019 after being adopted. (Photo: Victoria Ziraldo)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.