CATS musical coming to Detroit's Fisher Theatre in September

DETROIT - One of the biggest hits in theatrical history, CATS, will come to Detroit from September 3-15 as part of a multi-season North American tour.

Tickets will go on sale Sunday, June 9.

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America.

Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation — experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again.

The original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre, where it ran for 18-years.

CATS was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Company Limited, David Geffen, and The Shubert Organization.

CATS returned to Broadway in 2016 in a stunning revival at the Neil Simon Theatre. Preview performances began Thursday, July 14, 2016, and officially opened on Sunday, July 31, 2016. CATS played its final performance on Saturday, December 30, 2017 after 16 previews and 593 regular performances.

The creative team for the new production of CATS includes John Napier (Scenic & Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Mick Potter (Sound Design), choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne, and direction by Trevor Nunn.

Since its world premiere, CATS has been presented in over 30 countries, translated into 15 languages, and seen by more than 73 million people worldwide.

The first-ever, live-action film adaptation of CATS, produced by Universal Pictures and Working Title, will open on Dec. 20, 2019.

The revival of CATS is produced by The Shubert Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Really Useful Group and Cameron Mackintosh.

For more information, visit CatsTheMusical.com

Performance times for CATS September 3-15, 2019 at the Fisher Theatre, located at 3011 West Grand Boulevard in Detroit are:

• Tuesday – Saturday evening performances at 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday evening performances at 6:30 p.m.

• Saturday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

• Sunday matinees at 1:00 p.m.

• Special open captioned and audio described performance on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for CATS start at $35 (includes facility and parking fees) and can be purchased online at broadwayindetroit.com or ticketmaster.com, and by phone at 800-982-2787.

