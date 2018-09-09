CBS CEO Leslie Moonves resigns following sexual harassment allegations

CBS chief executive Les Moonves has resigned amid a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations, ending a 20-year tenure atop one of the country's most important media empires.

CNN reported CBS and Moonves will donate $20 million to organizations that support the #MeToo movement and other groups fighting for workplace equity for women. The donation comes out of Moonves' severance package. Any severance to Moonves will depend on the results of CBS' internal investigation into the harassment allegations.

Joseph Ianniello, who has been the CBS chief operating officer since 2013, will serve as president and acting CEO while the board of directors looks for a new CEO.

CNBC reports the allegations against Moonves were brought to light in a New Yorker article by Ronan Farrow in August in which six women accused Moonves of sexual misconduct and damaging their careers. A second New Yorker article by Farrow published on Sunday contained allegations by six more women.

Moonves denied the allegations, and characterized his relationships with some of the women as consensual.

