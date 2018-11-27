Cedar Point celebrates Giving Tuesday

SANDUSKY, Ohio - Every summer, many flock to Cedar Point for days of chills and thrills as the roller coaster king of the Midwest provides for guests all over the world.

On this Giving Tuesday, Cedar Point is proud to share addition to providing those thrills, it has given assistance to numerous school, organizations, individuals and communities through its annual donation programs.

Through events like the Winter Chill Out off-season tour, Steel Vengeance First Rider Benefit, Coaster Campout and individual contributions of funds, park tickets and complimentary meals, Cedar Point has given back more than $2 million to the community.

Some of the beneficiaries of these partnerships include A Kid Again – Northern Ohio Chapter, the Boys & Girls Club of Erie County, City of Sandusky, Perkins High School, The LeBron James Family Foundation, Sandusky Teen Leadership Corps, United Way of Erie County, and more.

"We recognize that in order for organizations within our community ro fulfill their missions, they need our support," said Jason McClure vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. "We will continue to partner with organizations in Northern Ohio to play our unique role in the community."

Each January, organizations are welcome to apply for complimentary tickets (while supplies last) to be used for school's fundraisers and specials events. For more information of Cedar Point's charitable programs and to apply, visit cedarpoint.com/community

