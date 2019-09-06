Celebrate all things dog and craft beer at Royal Oak's Barktoberfest

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Royal Oak's Barktoberfest gets dogs involved in its Oktoberfest celebration.

Enjoy craft beer and music with your furry friends at Memorial Park on Sept. 14 and 15.

More than 30 pet-related vendors, including stores selling dog food, fashion and homemade gifts, will be at the event.

Dogs can participate in a pug run, costume contest, Chihuahua and wiener dog races and the ugliest dog contest.

For the humans, taste barbecue from Lazybones Smokehouse or a burger from Little Brothers Burgers. A variety of beers will also be on tap, including brews from Samuel Adams, Roak Brewing Co, Griffin Claw and Atwater Brewing Co.

There will also be a bar with Tito's Handmade Vodka, Bulleit Bourbon Lemonade and Truly Hard Seltzers.

The musical lineup includes the Killer Flamingos, Sarah Sherrard, Half Light Music, Nora Jane Struthers and JD Acoustic.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. It costs $5 to enter the event. Children 10 and younger get in free. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Detroit Dog Rescue and the Royal Oak Animal Shelter.

Each dog must be on a leash that is 6 feet or shorter.

