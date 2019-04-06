Celebrate India at the Detroit Institute of Arts this weekend

DETROIT - As part of the Arts of Asia: A Year Long Celebration, the DIA and its auxiliary the Friends of Asian Arts and Cultures invite you to a weekend of performances, demonstrations, displays and hands-on activities. Immerse yourself in Indian culture while exploring its traditional and modern aspects.

Featuring films, dancing, music and more, the DIA is celebrating the colorful diversity of Indian arts, culture and history found both within its newly opened Robert & Katherine Jacobs Asian Wing as well as in the community.

Schedule of events

Ambassador of India to the United States, His Excellency Harsh Vardhan Shringla | Guest of Honor & Keynote Speaker: April 6, 1:30 p.m. | Detroit Film Theatre

Saturday, April 6

10:30 – 11:15 a.m. Hatha Yoga for Beginners | Rivera Court

10:30 – 11:15 a.m. Rangoli Demonstration | Great Hall

10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Arts & Crafts of India | Great Hall

11 a.m.– 12 p.m. Classical, Light and Bollywood Music | Detroit Film Theatre

11 a.m., 12 p.m., & 3 p.m. Henna Demonstration | Great Hall

11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., & 3 p.m. Miniature Painting Demonstration | Great Hall

12 – 4:30 p.m. Children’s Activities | Student Lunchroom

12 – 2 p.m. Art Talks | Robert and Katherine Jacobs Asian Wing

2:45 – 3:30 p.m. Intermediate Yoga | Rivera Court

3:15 – 4:30 p.m. Folk Dance performances | Detroit Film Theatre

Sunday, April 7

10:30 – 11:15 a.m. Rangoli Demonstration | Great Hall

10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Arts & Crafts of India | Great Hall

11 a.m., 12 p.m., & 3 p.m. Henna Demonstration | Great Hall

11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., & 3 p.m. Miniature Painting Demonstration | Great Hall

11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Instrumental Music | Marvin & Betty Danto Lecture Hall

12 – 4:30 p.m. Children’s Activities | Student Lunchroom

12 – 2 p.m. Art Talks | Robert and Katherine Jacobs Asian Wing

12:30 – 1:15 p.m. Intermediate Yoga | Rivera Court

1:15–2 p.m. Architecture Lecture, Dr. Ashutosh Sohoni, Maratha Temples: Confluence of Hindu-Islamic Imagination and Practices | Marvin & Betty Danto Lecture Hall

2 p.m. Bollywood Classic: Pyaasa | Detroit Film Theatre

2–2:30 p.m. Poetry Reading | Marvin & Betty Danto Lecture Hall

2:30 – 3:15 p.m. Hatha Yoga for Beginners | Rivera Court

3:15–4:30 p.m. Classical Dance Performances | Marvin & Betty Danto Lecture Hall

