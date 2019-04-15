Center Line officers to begin wearing body cameras on duty

Public safety officers, sergeants and corporals will be required to have a body camera as part of their issued equipment, while on duty.

CENTER LINE, Mich. - The City of Center Line announced Monday afternoon that its public safety officers will now be required to wear body cameras during their shifts.

All officers of the Center Line Public Safety Department will activate the body worn camera when on a call for service or making a citizen contact for a law enforcement purpose or during a self-initiated activity.

Approved by City Council last fall, The Motorola Si500 Video Speaker Microphone body worn recording devices were purchased by the City of Center Line at a cost of $137,000 to provide and maintain recordings of traffic stops, property searches or criminal activities.

The devices will protect the public from potential abuse of power by an officer, as well as the city when false claims of abuse of power or malfeasance are made against an officer or the Public Safety Department.

“There is no doubt that the body cameras are going to be beneficial to all involved when our officers make contact with an individual or their property," said city manager, Dennis Champine.

“We insist that our officers treat the public with respect and empathy, and we know they do. But there have been times when an individual that our officers have made contact with have made claims of mistreatment. Now there can be no question as to what really happened.”

Public Safety Director Paul Myszenski also praised the City Council for being proactive in protecting the public and the city by way of this purchase. “The cost was significant, but well worth it”, said Myszenski.

“We are here to protect and serve the public, and these devices will help ensure that is exactly what we are doing.”



