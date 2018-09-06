Centerline tattoo shop owner helps man get another new wheelchair after original stolen

CENTERLINE, Mich. - A tattoo shop owner is repeating his act of kindness after he helped a man get a new wheelchair, which was stolen days later.

John Motyka, owner of Elite Ink Tattoo Studio in Centerline, saw David Knight struggling in his wheelchair and called his friend, Bob Binson, to help him get a new set of wheels.

"We did this sort of low-key," Motyka said. "We didn't do this for this to be known, we did this because it was the right thing to do."

But the scooter they got Knight was stolen out of his driveway.

"I was heartbroken, too, because they had given me a nice wheelchair and someone had the nerve to just steal it out of the driveway," Knight said.

"It wasn't you know, 'Oh, gosh, it got stolen. Sorry, he lost his chance,'" Binson said. "He needed it and if he didn't need it in the first place I wouldn't have given it to him in the first place."

Motyka and Binson gifted Knight with another new scooter, but with one condition.

"Put a low jack on it or lock it up," Binson said. "He needs it it and you have to protect stuff like this because it's a valuable piece of equipment."

The new electric wheelchair Knight received is an improvement and Knight loves it.

"It's like a Cadillac for me," Knight said. "It's my little Cadillac."

Motyka and Binson don't want to be recognized for doing the right thing, but that doing good will inspire good in others.

"I think it initiates positive change and that's what it's about -- being good to one another," Binson said.

It's a good deed that gets Knight back on the road again.

"To help me out twice like this? I mean once was a good one, but twice? That's a miracle," Knight said.

