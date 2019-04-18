Central Michigan fires gymnastics coach for 'egregious misconduct'

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. - Central Michigan University has terminated gymnastics coach Jerry Reighard's employment.

The university said Reighard's dismissal followed an investigation that said he continually ignored medical staff in regard to students' injuries.

Reighard allegedly attempted to convince a student to lie about concussion symptoms in February. A 121-page investigation cites "egregious misconduct" by Reighard in attempting to undermine the university's concussion management plan.

The investigation included more than 20 interviews with students and staff.

The school said it will conduct a national search for a new coach.



