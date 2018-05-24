Central Michigan University coaches, players host free football clinic for Detroit youth

DETROIT - Hundreds of student-athletes attended the Central Michigan Football youth camp and coaching clinic hosted by Sound Mind Sound Body.

The free event took place Saturday at the Heilmann Recreation Center in Detroit. Sound Mind Sound Body is a nonprofit organization focused on mentoring and guiding young student-athletes in underserved communities.

Students from various schools hit the field to practice new football drills. Inside the recreation center, CMU’s head football coach John Bonamego served as a mentor to the local coaches by giving advice on how to have a successful upcoming season.

