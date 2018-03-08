Central Michigan University student charged with killing parents moved to jail

James Eric Davis Jr. being arraigned on murder charged while still hospitalized on March 6, 2018. (WDIV)

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. - A 19-year-old student accused of killing his parents at Central Michigan University has been transferred to jail from a hospital.

Records show that James Eric Davis Jr. was moved to the Isabella County jail on Wednesday. He appeared in court via video conference Tuesday and heard the murder charges against him while in a hospital bed this week.

"You are charged with three counts, two counts of open murder and one count of felony firearm," Judge Paul Chamberlain said.

Police said Davis, 19, shot and killed his parents -- 48-year old James Davis Sr. and 48-year old Diva Davis -- inside his Campbell Hall dorm room just before 9 a.m. Friday.

Right after the shooting, Davis took off and police shut down the campus.

Davis was captured early Saturday after a 16-hour manhunt across Mount Pleasant. A train conductor called 911 when he spotted Davis Jr. in his underwear. Chris Bagwell, president of Great Lakes Central Railroad, says the crew wondered if he might try to jump on the train. He was found near railroad tracks just north of campus suffering from hypothermia.

Chamberlain issued Davis a $1.125 million bond.

“Count one, the court is going to set bond at $500,000," Chamberlain said. "Count two, $500,000. Count three, $125,000, for a total of $1.125 million cash as surety."

According to family members, the funeral for his parents will be held Saturday in Chicago. The funeral is set for Saturday in Broadview, Illinois.

