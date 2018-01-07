Metro Detroit weather: Chance of snow as big chill ends

DETROIT - A Flood Warning is in effect for St. Clair County near the St. Clair River until 1:45 p.m. ET Sunday due to ice jamming. Anyone near the river must move to higher ground.

The Arctic chill over Detroit and southeast Michigan slowly comes to an end Sunday, but snow is on the way as well. Once dry again, it becomes milder later this week.

Sunday morning temps will be near or below 0°F with wind chills between -20°F and -10°F. Families will need to repeat the drill: dress in layers and don hats, scarves, and gloves before going to and from services and other activities. Skies will go from mostly sunny at dawn to mostly cloudy by lunchtime.

Sunrise is at 8:02 a.m. ET.

Although Sunday afternoon will be cloudy, temperatures will continue to rise to the middle and upper 20s by late afternoon and evening. This is thanks to a southwesterly wind tapping in to milder air.

More moist air arrives, too, mixing with the cold air to produce scattered light snow showers Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. Drivers must be extremely careful on increasingly slippery roadways by dinnertime and afterward.

Sunset is at 5:18 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be snowy. Accumulations will be relatively small with a trace to an inch by midnight.

Light snow continues Monday morning. Remember to factor in more time when returning to work and school. Up to another inch is possible by noon. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-30s with cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be sunnier and remain seasonable. Daytime temps will be near 30°F or a bit more.

Wednesday and Thursday become much milder. Thawing will occur with highs near 40°F Wednesday and near 45°F Thursday!

Friday and Saturday, the start of Auto Show 2018's media week, will be chillier and sunnier. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

