Charges issued against suspect in Macomb County gas station shooting

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office has issued charges against the suspect in a gas station robbery that happened Wednesday.

During the robbery, the gas station clerk shot the suspect, a 27-year-old Clinton Township man, six times. The suspect entered the gas station masked. After reviewing the case, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office issued the following charges against the suspect:

three felony counts of armed robbery

one felony count of receiving and concealing weapons, firearms

one felony count of firearms posession by felon

three felony counts of weapons, felony firearm

The three robbery armed counts relate to the clerk and two customers inside the store. The suspect attempted to leave with money, cigarettes and lighters.

The robber's gun was stolen, police said. After reviewing the reports, no charges were filed against the clerk.

A second report of an armed robbery in which the suspect is believed to be responsible for was also submitted to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

That incident happened on March 29 at the Family Dollar located on North Gratiot in Mount Clemens. A man entered the Family Dollar and demanded money from the clerk.

The male was wearing a mask and had a silver gun. The man fled the store with money from the register. No one was injured during the incident.

