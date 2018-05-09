Charity bus used to help veterans torched in Detroit

DETROIT - An organization that helps people in desperate situations is asking for help after its prized possession was torched.

The Veterans Green Bus is based in Detroit and helps people in need across the country. But now, the bus is burned to a crisp and the person who runs the bus is also having a big issue with police.

The bus has thousands of miles on it and has been driven to help thousands of people in their times of need.

After the bus, known as "Large Marge," was torched, Detroit police arrested the owner.

Gordon Soderberg used the bus to help people before it was reduced to charred remains. He's a Navy veteran who helped transport other veterans in disaster zones, including during hurricanes Katrina and Sandy.

On Friday night, Soderberg returned home to find the bus packed with children. They were destroying the bus. He confronted the mother of children who were kicking out the windows of the bus and she called police.

Detroit police arrested Soderberg on suspicion of assault. The mother said he was waving a gun around, but he doesn't own a gun. He was released hours later.

When Soderberg got home, his bus was torched, officials said. He said he wants to rebuild the bus and help the people who set it on fire.

