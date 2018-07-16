Chase that begins in Warren ends in crash on Detroit's east side; police searching for suspects

WARREN, Mich. - A high-speed chase that began in Warren ended in a crash on Detroit's east side Monday morning.

The chase started around 4 a.m. Monday in Warren when Warren police officers attempted to pull over two suspicious vehicles, but those vehicles then took off.

Police pursued the vehicles, and the chase eventually ended in a crash at a building on Detroit's east side at 7 Mile Road and Keystone Street.

The two suspect vehicles whipped around a corner too fast and hit a post, crashed into a building and then crashed into each other into some trees located next to the building.

There were three suspects in the first vehicle when it hit the trees. The driver of the first vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken into custody. The second suspect took off, but was eventually caught by police. The third suspect remains on the loose.

The second vehicle involved in the chase also took off after crashing. Police are still searching for that second vehicle and the third suspect in the first vehicle.

