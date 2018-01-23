Chesterfield Township police seek thief who stole lottery tickets from CVS

Police in Chesterfield Township are looking for a man who stole scratch-off lottery tickets Jan. 13, 2018 from a CVS Pharmacy. (WDIV)

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Chesterfield Township are looking for a man who stole scratch-off lottery tickets Jan. 13 from a CVS Pharmacy.

Police said the man entered the store at 33920 23 Mile Road at 8 a.m. and stole multiple lottery tickets from behind an unattended ticket area. Employees told police the man has frequented the location in the past.

The man is described as white with salt and pepper-colored hair and a mustache. He is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He was wearing glasses and a gray or brown jacket, a black hoodie, black pants and shoes.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Frank Unger of the Chesterfield Township Police Department at 586-949-3721 or via email at funger@chesterfieldpolice.org.

