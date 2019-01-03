Chesterfield Township woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in neck in front of 3 young children

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Chesterfield Township woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the neck in front of their children, according to police.

Crystal Wright, 26, is accused of stabbing her 31-year-old boyfriend during an argument at her apartment.

Police said the attack took place around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in front of the man's young daughter and Wright's two young children.

The man was taken to McClaren Hospital for surgery and is recovering, officials said.

Chesterfield police found Wright by speaking to neighbors who heard the assault and Wright's parents who live nearby, according to authorities. She was taken into custody at a restaurant where she works.

Wright was arraigned Thursday at 42-2 District Court on a charge of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder -- a 10-year felony.

She is being held at the Macomb County Jail on $100,000 bail.

